Namibia: NPFL First Phase Complete

ORLANDO Pirates appear to be the team to beat after strolling into the second stage of the transitional Namibia Premier Football League campaign.

The Buccaneers smashed Blue Waters 5-2 at Sam Nujoma Stadium on Sunday, after cruising 2-0 against Civics the day before to complete the first phase with a 100% record. They scored 15 goals across five Group 2 matches, conceding only three.

Saturday's victory over Civics, who went down 1-0 to Young Brazilians on Sunday, confirmed their second-stage place.

With 10 points, Young Brazilian join Pirates in the NPFL Golden League after securing second spot, while Blue Waters (7) and Civics (7) are in the Silver League. Julinho Sporting (2) and Citizens (1) will contest the Bronze League.

"We're through to the next round and winners of the group. Well done to the boys. After four performances like these you would say that, scoring ten goals and conceded only one from the penalty spot. We played in a group that people say is not the strongest, so we are looking forward to challenging the other teams," said Pirates head coach Woody Jacobs.

Mighty Gunners and Tigers qualified for the Golden League from the tightly contested Group 1.

The Gunners collected four points over the weekend to total 10, following a goalless stalemate with Tigers on Saturday and beating Young African 2-0 on Sunday.

Ingweinyama displaced Tura Magic to progress as runners-up, after coming from behind to edge Black Africa 2-1 on Sunday.

Tigers collected nine points, one more than Tura Magic who along with BA, on six, will play in the Silver League section.

The Magicians smashed Eleven Arrows 5-1 on Sunday to secure their place.

Young African on five points and Arrows on three will play in the Bronze League.

"We have achieved our goal of topping the group, and now have to work harder as a daunting task lays ahead of us," Gunners head coach Hengari Gerhard said.