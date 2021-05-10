Swaziland: Total 86 Health Workers Die From Coronavirus At Single Swaziland Hospital

10 May 2021
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

A total of 86 health workers, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, died of coronavirus at a single hospital in Swaziland (eSwatini).

It happened at Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM), Manzini. The eSwatini Observer reported Dr Mbuso Sihlongonyane from the hospital said RFM had lost 14 doctors, 60 nurses, 10 paramedics and two support staff since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The newspaper reported this accounted for 12.8 per cent of the total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) related deaths in the kingdom. Also, more than 200 staff members tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital.

Dr. Sihlongonyane said when the coronavirus was at its peak there were more than 60 patients suffering from virus-related sicknesses per ward and five people would die every day in each ward.

The Observer reported, 'He said for the young nurses, this was quite a traumatic experience.

'He said for some of the nurses, it was their first time to work as healthcare workers since they were fresh from college, and upon being hired, the first impression they got regarding a hospital set up was that people were dying like flies.'

According to the Swazi Ministry of Health there have been 671 recorded deaths from coronavirus in the kingdom and 18,480 c0firmed cases.

