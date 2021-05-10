Nigeria: Insecurity - Buhari Should Convene National Dialogue - ADC Chairman

Many Nigerians have been calling on President Buhari to take urgent steps to end the rising insecurity in the country.

The National Chairman, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Raph Nwosu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call for a national dialogue to address the current state of insecurity in the country.

Besides the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-east, the perennial conflicts between farmers and herders, and the abduction for ransom in various parts of Nigeria, there has been a spate of deadly attacks on security agencies in the South-east and South-south geopolitical zones, which has compounded the security challenges in the two regions.

At least seven police officers have been killed by gunmen in various attacks in Anambra State alone, between February and now.

Charles Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a governorship aspirant in the state, appeared to have been a target of one of the attacks, on March 31.

Mr Soludo survived the attack, while three police officers attached to him were killed.

The ADC national chairman, Mr Nwosu, while speaking with reporters on the party's programme on Monday, in Awka, Anambra State, said a national dialogue at this moment of the nation's history was necessary as it would ease current tensions and enhance unity in the country.

"There is a need for all stakeholders, opposing parties, groups and agitators to sit together and have a national conversation on how best to construct a Nigeria that works.'

"A dialogue is one important option that provides a way to reconcile opposing visions for the future and put the country's political reforms back on track in an inclusive manner.

"It will not be about one person's or group's idea but a holistic idea from every party involved in the conversation, to establish a pathway forward for the country," he said.

On the ADC's participation in the November 6 Anambra governorship election, Mr Nwosu said the party already has 11 aspirants jostling for the party's ticket.