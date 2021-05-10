Uganda: MP Basalirwa to Sue Umeme After Mother, Nephew Electrocuted

By Asuman Musobya

Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Asuman Basalirwa, who doubles as Justice Forum (Jeema) Party President, has threatened to file a case against power distributor, Umeme following the electrocution of his two relatives.

Ms Fazira Kagoya, 56, a wife to the elder brother of his father (Uncle) and Fahad Mususwa, 19, a nephew, who sat for his Senior Four examinations at Bukooli College, Bugiri, and was awaiting results, were on Saturday morning electrocuted at their home in Bugodo Village, Namukonge Parish in Bugiri District.

Speaking at the duo's burial on Sunday, Mr Basalirwa, who was visibly angry at Umeme said "People are losing their lives as a result of electrocution and as a lawyer; I want to assure you that we are filing a case before the end of this week."

Mr Basalirwa also urged whoever is organising a demonstration against Umeme to call it off and Court thereafter- handle the issue.

He added that he has instructed Mr Paul Akamba, who is also the Busiki County MP in Namutumba District, and Mr Daniel Mudhumbusi to represent him in this matter.

The deceased, Mr Basalirwa says, are his mum and dad according to culture.

"In our culture, they are my mum and dad but in Western culture, it is my auntie and nephew. The lady is a wife to the elder brother to my father," Mr Basalirwa explained.

According to Mr Basalirwa, the tragedy occurred when he was in Mbale on parliamentary duties.

Mr Francis Emusugutu Ekodoi, the LC3 chairperson of Kapyanga Sub-county, who is also a neighbour to the deceased, said electric poles were last week felled by heavy rains.

According to Mr Emusugutu, last month, 17-year-old girl Agnes Namaganda was admitted at Jinja regional referral hospital after reportedly being electrocuted.

It is unclear how the duo met their tragic end, but Mr Emusugutu said the incident occurred while they were heading to tend to their rice garden.

Busoga East Police Spokesperson Mr James Mubi said "he will get back with details."

Meanwhile, a delegation from Umeme led by the Head of Marketing and Communications, Mr Peter Kaujju, is reportedly heading to Bugiri over the matter.

Mr Stephen Ilungole, the Umeme Public and Media Relations Manager, on Monday said "my team is heading there."

Mr Basalirwa, too, confirmed that a delegation of Umeme was en-route to Bugiri.

The tragedy comes after about 2,000 residents of Wakawaka Landing Site, Bulidha Sub-county in Bugiri District risk being electrocuted after electricity poles got submerged in the lake for close to a year.

Mr Fazil Wairaka, the Wakawaka Village chairperson, earlier told Daily Monitor that the poles have been submerged in the lake since March last year, putting lives at risk.