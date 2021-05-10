Kenya: KRU Seeks to Popularise Rugby in Select Primary Schools

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) will this month introduce the sport in select primary schools so as to create a pool of quality local players for the 2026 Under-16 World Cup.

KRU development coordinator Ronald Okoth said Kenyan rugby players usually have an average of two years playing time when they attain 18, which puts them at a disadvantage in the global arena.

He pointed out that although Shujaa 7s team performs well, Kenya fails in 15s since senior players don't have enough exposure due to late introduction into the game.

Speaking at County Primary School in Embu County where teachers from Central Kenya region were trained on the sport, the official emphasised that early introduction would allow the players to attain international standards.

"Many developed countries introduce the sport when children were as young as six years old and so by the time they are 18, they have played for over 10 years while ours have about two years. Our national team players on average start playing while in Form Two. You find that they do not have enough playing time to help them compete effectively at the international stage," said Okoth.

The pilot project targets 20 select counties by taking advantage of the new Competency-based Curriculum where learners will play inter-counties, regional and national games.

From the tournaments, exceptional players will be recruited into a talent development centre where they will be groomed to world-class players.

Okoth who was accompanied by KRU Central region coordinator Patrick Mwika and his counterpart Dennis Wachira, appealed to parents to allow their children to play rugby, explaining that tough tackles would not be introduced at primary school level.

"We will use 'tag' rugby and will not be tackling at this stage to ensure it is safe for the children while tackles will be introduced in secondary school. They will use special items on the side so as to introduce them to the sport.

"Let us not lock out many children who admire the sport. We have gone to many places and many are asking if they could learn how to play this ball that looks like an egg," he said.

KRU is working with 'Damu Pevu', a team of coaches trained at Kenyatta University and posted to various schools.

Already, trials have been held in Samburu, Isiolo and Marsabit where it is relatively rocky and 16 schools have already posted teams playing rugby.

"We want to ensure rugby goes hand in hand with the CBC before the students go to secondary and university. We are targeting to get a strong squad for Under-16 since we are preparing for 2026 World Cup and want to have good numbers for selection. By the year 2026, the pupils will be in Form Four and that is what we are targeting," he explained.

Mwika and Embu Kuppet Executive Secretary Jacob Karuraa said rugby had grown exponentially in the region, with Kangaru School emerging third in 2019 East Africa games in Arusha.

"Training of Primary school pupils will help us get more players. The way we thought that the sport is like fighting, it is not like so. It has its own rules. We have many people making a living from the sport," said Karuraa.