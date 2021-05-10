Namibia Condemns Violence Against Palestinians in East Jerusalem

10 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE Namibian government says it has noted with "grave concern" the rising tensions in East Jerusalem over the possible eviction of Palestinian families living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

"In this regard, Namibia expresses concern about the possible evictions and condemns the violence exercised by the Israeli police during the past days against Palestinian demonstrators and the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque, (and the) assaulting peaceful worshippers," the international relations ministry's executive director Penda Naanda said in a statement.

He said the Namibian government stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and called on the Israeli forces to end their violent acts against Palestinians.

"Namibia further reaffirms its resolute support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people against Israeli occupation, the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence, with East Jerusalem as their capital.

"We call on the international community to continue to support the Palestinian people through the implementation of relevant United Nations resolutions and all other agreements," Naanda added.

