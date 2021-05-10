Namibia: Oshakati Cuts 99-Year-Old's Water Supply

OSHAKATI resident Halumelinda Nandongo (99) has no access to running water at a time when handwashing is crucial.

Her daughter, Theresia Gabriel (67), and her grandchildren have to fetch drinking water from a pond some 500 m from their four-bedroomed house.

Nandongo's water supply has been cut off by the Oshakati Town Council because her account is N$8 000 in arrears.

She has been living at Oshakati for 46 years, and accommodates 10 unemployed people.

The group depends on Nandongo's monthly old-age pension grant of N$1 300.

With this money they have to buy food, cosmetics, firewood and nappies for Nandongo.

According to her granddaughter Linea Nambinga (41), the family has not paid for water since March last year.

"We have not been without water since 19 April this year. Sometimes we get water from our neighbours, but most of the time we fetch water from a nearby pond," she says.

Nambinga says she went to the office of the Oshana Regional Council where she met with governor Elia Irimari to ask for help with the family's water account, or to provide them with employment.

"The governor told me to write him a formal letter, which I wrote and delivered to his office the next day. He has not responded to it," she says. Nambinga says she followed up on her letter, but was told the governor's office cannot pay their water bill.

"They told me to try some other time.

I used to pay for water when I was working for a construction company. After I was retrenched, we are unable to pay for water. I would like to ask good Samaritans to give one of us a job so that we can pay for water and support the family. I can do any job," she says.

Gabriel says she does not receive a social grant yet as she only registered for this recently.

She says she makes baskets which she sells, but this is not enough to support the family with.

Oshakati mayor Leonard Negonga says the Nandongo family were supposed to write to his office to ask for assistance.

He says the town council is in the process of discussing special municipal rates for pensioners with the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

Irimari says he has written a letter to the town council regarding the matter, but has not received a response.

He says there are about 60 elderly people facing the same problem at Oshakati,

Ongwediva and Ondangwa.