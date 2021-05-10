Namibia: NBC Bosses Clash Over TV Rights Deals

SOME managers at the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) are unhappy with the approach the corporation has adopted to acquire television rights to broadcast local and foreign content, with some warning that the national broadcaster could be exposed to fraud.

The new methods introduced by director general Stanley Similo were especially criticised by some managers, who are claiming that the corporation has been overpaying for contracts to broadcast movies, short films and European football games, among others.

The allegations come just as NBC workers were on strike last week demanding better pay and benefits.

The allegations of inflation of TV rights contracts are contained in email correspondences between NBC managers and other documents seen by The Namibian.

They include documents that show how NBC acquired the rights to broadcast the "irrelevant" Spanish La Liga games and allegedly overpaid for locally produced films.

The initial contract to broadcast the Spanish La Liga games, which was concluded last year, was going to cost NBC about N$620 480 per season or N$2,4 million for four seasons. It was later renegotiated to about N$190 000 per season or less than N$800 000 for four seasons.

NBC spokesperson Umbi Karuaihe-Upi last week confirmed that the company has entered into a deal to broadcast Spanish La Liga games and was "informed by the audience research that we conducted".

However, some managers feel the Spanish league is "unpopular in Namibia" and had failed to attract sponsorship, and NBC has no platform to broadcast the games. Others argued that the corporation already had a standing agreement with the English Premier League (EPL), which is more profitable.

The Namibian understands that NBC made about N$800 000 from the EPL deal, secured for about N$1,5 million for two seasons, while it is yet to derive benefits from the La Liga games.

The acquisition of the La Liga broadcasting rights is only one of many deals that the managers responsible for content acquisition have questioned over the past five years.

Other alleged questionable and/or inflated deals that are causing friction with the NBC management include the contract to broadcast the local movie called 'Katutura, the 3rd Will', and 'Dreamers' as well as the payment of "grassroot content".

The contract between NBC and Simply Black Advertising and Consulting as well as NBC's dealings with the now liquidated Kwese TV are also being questioned.

The deals were allegedly inflated from 2016 to 2020 after Similo removed the responsibility of content acquisition from the content hub division. As a result, some managers now feel sidelined as some deals are struck without their knowledge.

The Namibian understands NBC paid about N$400 000 for the rights to broadcast 'Katutura', more than double the N$180 000 price initially negotiated by the corporation's content hub.

NBC's manager for news and programming Menesia Muinjo, whose department oversees the content hub division, refused to comment on how NBC entered into the alleged inflated deals.

"I am not mandated to speak on behalf of NBC. I can only talk when I am given permission to do so on other matters, not on these controversial things," she said.

NO CRISIS

NBC manager for new business and research Nico Mwiya refuted claims that NBC was being overcharged.

For example, Mwiya said, NBC negotiated for a price reduction in the La Liga deal from about N$620 000 to N$190 000 per season. This deal, however, includes a 60/40% profit-sharing agreement in favour of the company that is providing the La Liga feeds.

In the case of the 'Katutura' movie and other content produced locally, Mwiya said NBC overpaid because it is the company's policy to empower local content producers.

"It is part of our new business model. When we acquire local content, we cannot acquire it on a cheap deal because we want to enhance and grow the industry. Even when the producers of the content are sponsored by the Film Commission," he said.

Mwiya dismissed as 'unfounded' claims that Similo removed the responsibility of negotiating TV rights agreements from the content hub division to deliberately benefit some managers.

These allegations, according to him, are part of a plot to paint the current NBC management in a bad light.

"It's a strategic decision to remove the responsibility of sourcing content from the content hub division. It was done so that the division can focus on producing local content and not acquisition of content. Whatever business we do at NBC is above board. We are regulated and audited... ," he said.

TIGHT BUDGET

Mwiya, however, conceded that with the current budgetary allocation of N$127 million, NBC will not be able to execute its contracts.

"When the budget was presented, we were also shocked and surprised. If there are any sports that are coming up, we cannot afford them because the N$127 million is not even enough to cover salaries of the NBC employees. Our total personnel cost is about N$263 million," he said.

News of NBC allegedly overpaying to secure TV rights comes at a time when the corporation is struggling to meet demands of better working conditions, salaries and benefits as well as equipment upgrades by its workers. Recently, Similo said NBC was unable to meet these demands due to budgetary constraints.

The national broadcaster has about 150 workers who have been employed on one-month contracts for up to seven years.

NBC has this year budgeted N$417 million to cover its operations and other expenses, but received N$127 million, which is not even enough to cover its personnel expenses.

Similo told a parliamentary standing committee that the corporation could be forced to retrench about half of its 600 workers due to the tight budget.