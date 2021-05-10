Namibia: Mothers' Nightmare As Children Drown in Pit Latrine

WHILE the world celebrated Mother's Day yesterday, Olethu Nghikupulwa and Sevelia Paulus spent the day mourning their two children who had drowned the day before.

The two women, who are neighbours at One Nation Ombili informal settlement in Windhoek, say their lives were turned upside down on Saturday afternoon, when their children, little Erastus Nghituwama and little Lucia Fernando fell into a community pit latrine and drowned in the sewage.

Chief police inspector Elifas Kuwinga on Saturday confirmed the incident, saying the toddlers, both aged two, allegedly fell into the latrine and drowned.

At around 13h00, one of the mothers realised the children, who were playing outside, were missing and a neighbour announced on a megaphone that two children were missing and requested the community's assistance with the search. The two children's bodies were discovered in the latrine pit by members of the community at around 14h00.

'WE RAISED HIM AS OUR OWN'

Olethu Nghikupulwa (41), who was the adopted parent of little Erastus Nghituwamata, said she and her partner have been left heartbroken as they raised him as their own since 2018 when his biological parents died. Little Erastus was only two-months old when they took him in, she said.

She says he was a very smart boy for his age and would always do things that were mature for his young age.

"On the morning of the day he passed away, he woke up and prayed Our Father and accompanied me with my partner as I went to do laundry at the communal tap. Later, he went to play with his friends until I heard people crying and I got to hear about his death," said Nghikupulwa.

Nghikupulwa's partner, Fillemon Joshua (47), who was like a father to Erastus, said he remembers taking a walk with him to the neighbours and buying him a snack before sending him off to play with other children that morning.

"I didn't expect this to happen. He had been very excited since morning. I'm sad and heartbroken.

"We ask the government to assist us because we are unemployed and do casual jobs on some days. We live from hand to mouth," he said.

A FAMILY'S GRIEF

Little Lucia's father Fernandu Petrus (36) said he was at work when the tragedy struck and received a call from the mother of his child about the death of their daughter.

"It is a difficult moment to think of coming home and finding your child is gone while she was fine and alive when I left for work. I appeal for the government to assist us in whatever way it can," he stressed.

Sevelia Paulus (26), Lucia's mother, said she is still in disbelief and speechless and could not say much.

"I was doing house chores and saw the children playing, so I went to prepare a meal and asked the neighbour's child to call Lucia for me so she could come and eat, but she was nowhere to be found. The neighbours went far while the children were just in a hole two houses from our shack," she said.

SHOCKING

A neighbour of the two families, Ester Naholo said the accident has sent shock waves through the neighbourhood.

She said neighbours joined the search and followed the footprints of the children. Later that afternoon, an 11-year-old boy saw their hands through the toilet hole.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Water Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is the most shocking and heartbreaking news I have heard of. The children were like family to me and always ran to me when I got home from work," she said.

Deputy inspector general of the Namibian Police Joseph Shikongo said every parent should take responsibility of their children regardless of where they live.

"Because if they fail, to they can be charged with child neglect," he warned. He made reference to a recent incident where the children burnt to death at Otjomuise in Windhoek when the father left them at home and locked them in the house, which burnt down while they were trying to cook.

Shikongo added that such cases are on the increase.

*This story has been updated since it was first posted on Saturday, 8 May.