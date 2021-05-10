South Africa: Work Underway to Improve Post Office Revenue

10 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

With the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn affecting the South African Post Office (SAPO) revenue, the entity has implemented long-term initiatives to diversify its income.

"These have started to show results, and the Post Office has also identified quick solutions that will improve its income in the short-term," the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies said on Monday.

The Ministry, as the shareholder said it continues to work closely with the Post Office to strengthen the executive management of the entity.

Nomkhita Mona was recently appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the SAPO for a five-year term. The position had been vacant since 2019.

"The South African Post Office is a key stakeholder in delivering on government's developmental objectives of improving access to basic services in previously underserviced communities. Its network is currently the largest point of presence nationally and is able to connect government, businesses and citizens anywhere in South Africa," Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

The Minister has welcomed the reopening of most of the SAPO branches across all provinces that were temporarily closed following extensive negotiations with landlords.

Twenty-seven branches have been reopened in all nine provinces.

"Negotiations continue with landlords of the remaining few Post Offices that are closed; they will re-open as soon as agreement is reached with property owners. This is expected to be within the next few weeks," the Ministry said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Here's Why Zimbabwe Could Start Killing Elephants Soon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.