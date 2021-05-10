Nigeria Will Remain One Despite Challenges - Na'allah

A member of the National Assembly, Senator Balla Ibn Na'Allah, has stressed that despite myriad of problems facing Nigeria, the country will remain one indivisible entity.

He also canvassed for the support of the citizenry towards government's efforts to fight security challenges facing the country.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, who spoke at the weekend with journalists after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, emphasised that what was binding the country together was far greater than the one that can divide it

"Whether anybody likes it or not, the truth is that this country will remain one because the factors that bring the country together are stronger than the ones that seek to divide it, and I think that every responsible Nigerian should understand this and kowtow to it as well as make sure that he gives his or her own contribution to ensure that we have a very formidable and resilient country, where we can at least begin to love one another, do justice to ourselves, and build a society that every citizen of this country will be proud of, and that is a collective responsibility," the lawmaker said.

Na'Allah, a former deputy Senate leader, canvassed for the involvement of the citizens in the fight against insecurity, saying: "Every responsible individual in this country has a responsibility to key into this trying moment because we all must have a country first before we begin to talk about our differences or whatever our concerns are that are private."

He added that the people who see Nigeria as a country worth living in should equally accept the fact that a country worth living in is a country worth dying for.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Na'Allah also gave an assurance that the National Assembly would soon pass an amended Electoral Act bill that will address most of the electoral issues often raised by the people.

He said: "I'm a member of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, so I must be given the benefit of knowing what is going on. We have finished our public hearing, we have taken inputs, and there are certain things that no matter how you try to be accommodating, they are practically impossible. But those ones that guarantee a free and fair electoral process have been taken into account, and I'm very sure we will give Nigerians an Electoral Act that they will be very proud of.

"Well, of course, that means that every Nigerian has a responsibility to talk to his or her representatives in the Senate and the House of Representatives, to accept the fact that he must act patriotically. He must place the country above his party's interest in the determination of the provisions of the Electoral Act. Once we do this, we don't have a problem."

When asked on the purpose of his visit to the president, the Kebbi State Senator said he was on a routine visit.