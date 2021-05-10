Nigeria: PDP Consults Babangida, to Meet Obasanjo, Jonathan Over National Issues

Abuja — Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have met with a former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), on the state of the nation.

The party chiefs are also billed to meet former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as a former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark.

The party had last week said it would commence consultations with critical stakeholders across the six geo-political zones in furtherance of its democratic efforts to rescue the nation from misrule.

The party had added that it was working on templates that would enable it to, within the ambits of laws, further harness suggestions from Nigerians on democratic means to tackle the festering insecurity, guarantee the safety of lives and property as well as restore national stability and cohesiveness.

THISDAY gathered that it was in line with this pledge that the NWC led by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, met with Babangida on the state of the nation in his residence in Minna, Niger State at the weekend.

Though there was no official communication on the outcome of the meeting between the PDP leadership and Babangida, THISDAY gathered that the state of insecurity in Nigeria dominated the discussion.

It was also learnt that another issue discussed was what a source privy to the meeting described as the internal affairs of the PDP as a political party.

THISDAY was further told that the PDP leadership will this week meet with Obasanjo and Jonathan as well as Mark.

The party has also slated to meet former senate presidents, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Anyim Pius Anyim.

It was not certain if the meeting between Babangida and the PDP leadership discussed issues on how the presidential candidate of the PDP would emerge as well as the report of the committee led by Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, that threw open the PDP presidential ticket to all zones.

While receiving former Minister of Information and National Orientation and founding National Secretary of the PDP, Prof. Jerry Gana, who recently returned to the party, Secondus had said the main objective of the PDP was to rescue the nation from misrule.

"The main objective of the PDP is to rescue our nation from collapse. Our country is threatened and this is not a joke. We are confronted with guerrilla warfare and the very foundation of our country is being threatened. That is why the PDP is leading the charge in seeking a solution to the ugly situation our nation has been plunged into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)," he said.