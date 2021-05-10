Malawi: Mzuzu Residents Demonstrate Against Delay of Luwinga Road

Residents of Botanic Area in Mzuzu on Friday held a peaceful demonstration to express their dismay over the delay in upgrading of the road from Luwinga to Mzuzu Technical College, which they say is crucial infrastructure for their livelihoods.

The residents want government to honour its pledge by setting aside K3.5 billion which will help in the upgrading of the 10.5 Kilometre Road.

The road is now almost impassable as it is so muddy with dangerous potholes.

The development has seen some pregnant women finding problems to easily reach a hospital where they could be assisted to deliver and some have been giving birth along the way.

Chairperson for the concerned people, Paul Mvula, said people from Botanic Area had the right to benefit from development projects in the country including road infrastructure.

"There is congestion on our roads here in Mzuzu. We do not have a bypass that can reduce congestion in the main road right in the city. People are dying. Pregnant women are regrettably giving birth on their way to hospital because of the condition of this road," lamented Mvula.

Receiving the people's petition on behalf of the Minister of Finance, Mzuzu City Mayor, Kondwani Brian Nyasulu, said the complaint by the residents was genuine.

"They have a genuine concern. The problem is that as a council, we receive minimal funding. We will be party in lobbying for such funding for that particular road. We will patiently wait to hear how government will respond," remarked Nyasulu.