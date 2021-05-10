Kenya: If You See My Wife With Another Man, Don't Tell Me - Sonko

10 May 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Naira Habib

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has one favor to ask of Kenyans - if you ever see his wife with another man do not ever alert him.

In fact, Sonko warned people to mind their own businesses.

He made the statement on Instagram alongside a picture of himself with a finger on his lips to appeal to his followers to hush it up.

"If you see my wife with another man please don't tell me just mind your own business!" he wrote on Instagram.

Sonko has been married to Primrose for more than 20 years.

Last year, while marking his 21st wedding anniversary, he advised couples on the ways in which they could stay together for a long time.

Among the pieces of advice, he included not drinking too much alcohol and failing to deliver in the bedroom and also warned against using sex enhancing drugs saying it was detrimental to relationships.

Secondly, he urged couples not to give up on each other easily, rather they should try and stay together through the challenges life offers for there is always light at the end of a tunnel.

Here is what Kenyans had to say:

"Which one to be exact? Coz uko na wengi," said bornagainnairobi.

"But your wife is loyal, she stood with you when u had nothing," wrote hon.abdimajid.

"Wadaku washone mdomo," commented georginakatua.

"Kwani wife mwenyewe anasema aje," stated joy_habibity.

"That's true because some of them might be lying 😂 so it's good for one to mind their own business," wrote praxides_am.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mike Sonko (@mike.sonko)

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.