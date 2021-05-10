Kenyatta Receives KCSE Results Ahead of Public Release

10 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta was briefed on the results of the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations Monday ahead of the formal release to the public.

The results were presented to the Head of State by Education CS Prof George Magoha at a briefing attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Early Learning and Basic Education PS Dr Julius Jwan, and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia and her KNEC counterpart Mercy Karogo.

The Ministry of Education was set to release the results on Monday afternoon.

President Kenyatta congratulated the 2020 KCSE candidates for a great performance despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, and thanked the education sector stakeholders for the smooth administration of the examinations.

At the same event, the President witnessed the swearing in of Prof Fatuma Chege as the Principal Secretary of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms within the Ministry of Education.

The Head of State expressed confidence in Prof Chege's ability to steer the ongoing roll out of the new curriculum.

"You have been at the forefront in the development of this curriculum. You know what needs to be done," the President tasked Prof Chege.

