Kenya: Odinga Meets Orengo, Oparanya to End Open Defiance in ODM

10 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — ODM leader Raila Odinga met Senator James Orengo and Governor Wycliffe Oparanya Monday in a move to end open defiance in his party ahead of the crucial vote in the Senate for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Lawyer Orengo is Odinga's closest ally who has stuck with him for years, but is lately seen to revolt after opposing the party's position on the proposed 70 new constituencies.

On the other hand, Oparanya, seen as Odinga kingpin in Western Kenya has set his eyes on the presidency and left tongues wagging when he met Deputy President William Ruto.

Odinga tweeted Monday that he had a brunch with Orengo, Oparanya and Kitui Governor charity Ngilu but no further details of the talks were provided.

I had a great chat this morning with Governor @mamangilu and @GovWOparanya together with Senator @orengo_james whom I hosted for brunch.

Thanks for dropping by. pic.twitter.com/FNffTomHYM

- Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 10, 2021

The meeting comes days aft ODM kicked out Rarieda Otiende Amolo from the National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee for opposing the party's position on BBI.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.