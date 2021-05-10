Africa: Thrilling Encounters in CAF Draw for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022

CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt hosted on Monday the draw for the African qualifiers of the FIFA U-17 Women World Cup, India 2022.

CAF Director of competitions Khaled Nassar conducted the draw, assisted by Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy.

29 teams will take part in the qualifiers which will determine CAF's three places in the U-17global women's event.

The first round includes the 10 less ranked teams and the remaining 19 will be exempted. 10 teams will play the first round to qualify five teams.

This qualifying phase will be contested in the form of four rounds organized in home and away matches.

Following are the results:

First Round:

(1st leg: 13, 14, 15 January 2022 - 2nd leg: 27, 28, 29 January 2022)

M1 - Eritrea v South Sudan

M2 - Equatorial Guinea v Kenya

M3 - DR Congo v Rwanda

M4 - Senegal v Sierra Leone

M5 - Benin v Mauritania

Second Round

S1 - Winner M1 v Cameroon

S2 - Zambia v Namibia

S3 - Djibouti v Burundi

S4 - Tanzania v Botswana

S5 - Winner M2 v South Africa

S6 - Uganda v Ethiopia

S7 - Egypt v Guinea Bissau

S8 - Winner M 3 v Nigeria

S9 - Liberia v Guinea

S10 - Winner M 4 v Ghana

S11 - Niger v Sao Tome

S12 - Winner M 5 v Morocco

Third Round

T1 - Winner S1 v Winner S2

T2 - Winner S3 v Winner S4

T3 - Winner S5 v Winner S6

T4 - Winner S7 v Winner S8

T5 - Winner S9 v Winner S10

T6 - Winner S11 v Winner S12

Fourth Round

Winner T1 v Winner T2

Winner T3 v Winner T4

Winner T5 v Winner T6

Aggregate winners qualify to represent Africa in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022