Namibia: Trade Ministry Warns of Fake Facebook Account

10 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade has cautioned the public about a bogus Facebook account, created in the name of Minister Lucia lipumbu. Ministry spokesperson Elijah Mukubonda warned that the account was created by perpetrators committing cybercrimes.

"The description of this account depicts Hon lipumbu as the deputy minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, among many other portrayals that fall short of truth, assuming the personation of the minister. We would like to inform and educate the public in relation to the following facts - Hon lipumbu does not have a Facebook account; the following account, bearing her name, is false and therefore destitute of truth; and lastly, she does not interchange messages on social media with the public, especially on allotting investment opportunities. The name of the Facebook account is Lucia lipumbu (Magano): https://www.facebook.com/lucia.iipumbu.3," read Mukubonda's statement.

Mukubonda further cautioned the public not to exchange any information nor provide personal details via such Facebook platforms because the people managing these Facebook pages are fraudsters.

"We have reported the fake account to Facebook for appropriate action in terms of their policies," Mukubonda concluded.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.