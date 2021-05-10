Namibia: Trade Ministry Warns of Fake Facebook Account

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade has cautioned the public about a bogus Facebook account, created in the name of Minister Lucia lipumbu. Ministry spokesperson Elijah Mukubonda warned that the account was created by perpetrators committing cybercrimes.

"The description of this account depicts Hon lipumbu as the deputy minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, among many other portrayals that fall short of truth, assuming the personation of the minister. We would like to inform and educate the public in relation to the following facts - Hon lipumbu does not have a Facebook account; the following account, bearing her name, is false and therefore destitute of truth; and lastly, she does not interchange messages on social media with the public, especially on allotting investment opportunities. The name of the Facebook account is Lucia lipumbu (Magano): https://www.facebook.com/lucia.iipumbu.3," read Mukubonda's statement.

Mukubonda further cautioned the public not to exchange any information nor provide personal details via such Facebook platforms because the people managing these Facebook pages are fraudsters.

"We have reported the fake account to Facebook for appropriate action in terms of their policies," Mukubonda concluded.