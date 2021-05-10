Namibia: Onandjokwe Gets Medical Equipment From Debmarine

10 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Onandjokwe state hospital became the latest beneficiary of much-needed medical equipment from diamond company Debmarine, worth N$ 1.3 million.

The donation, recently handed over to the hospital, will be used by doctors to examine patients' digestive organs and for medical personnel to enable them to efficiently and effectively cater to their various patient care.

During the handover, Debmarine's CEO Otto Shikongo said this is not their first donation to the Ministry of Health and Social Services - as a month ago, the company completed renovations to the women's section of the Windhoek Central Hospital's mental health unit.

"In 2020, Debmarine Namibia supported the government's efforts to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through a sponsorship investment of medical equipment and the maintenance of Covid-19 PCR testing equipment, procured through De Beers' shareholder global supply-chain system, valued at over N$8 million," he said.

Shikongo added they will continue supporting government's effort to provide healthcare to the people and ensure their social welfare include the weak and vulnerable members of society.

He said Debmarine's partnership history with the health ministry spans over seven years.

In 2014, Debmarine Namibia made a five-year commitment to the health ministry in support of the national suicide prevention programme.

Deputy minister Utjiua Muinjangue said the endoscopy machine is one of the most effective equipment in medical and surgical procedures.

"Endoscopy surgery is a welcome addition to our health services. It requires just a small incision into the human body and surgeons can get a perfect view of the internal organs and attend to the problem with unprecedented ease," said Muinjangue.

