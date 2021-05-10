Namibia: Golden Girls Will Bounce Back - Mbauku

10 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Coach of the Golden Girls Netball Club Zakua Mbauku was yesterday not amused by their weekend results but promised her team will come back strong in the following round.

Golden Girls from the Omaheke region suffered a 28-61 loss to Tigers, who dominated proceedings at the J Stephanus Court in Keetmanshoop.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Mbauku said Tigers were on top of their game.

"It was one of those game and we aren't happy with the results but we played a strong Tigers side, who were displaying quality on the court. Unfortunately, we had to drop valuable points on the road."

The coach, however, said they have made notes of their mistakes and it is time to go back to the drawing board and come back stronger in their following game.

"We will go back and look at some of the mistakes we made in that game. We will regroup well and prepare enough so that when we play our next match, we will come back strong and collect maximum points."

In other matches, Namibia Correctional Service edged over United 12 by winning 64-12, while Tigers collected maximum points after seeing off United 12 by 60-25.

Meanwhile, at the Rundu Sport Stadium, host Rundu Chiefs lost their first game to Young Stars (21-37) and again lost to Rebels 14-49.

Young Stars and Grootfontein played a 33-all draw.

Read the original article on New Era.

Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

