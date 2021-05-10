Nigeria: Military Begins Operation to Rid Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba of Bandits

10 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By George Okoh

Makurdi — The Nigerian military has commenced a seven-day operation with the codename: Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) to clear Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States of bandits' activities

This was disclosed yesterday by a military source in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The source said the operation was sequel to the incessant bandits' operations in some communities across the states, which had resulted in the death of so many people.

He disclosed that the clearance operation covers some islands behind NASME barracks in Makurdi and Gbajimba in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, where it is believed that the bandits, who normally come from Nasarawa State, have their hideouts where they launch attacks on innocent people.

The military source further revealed that the operation was to cover the Sankera axis of Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala LGA to Yoyo River and Kwente in Kwande LGA of Benue State, where the militia, led by one Chekere also known as Azonto, terrorise locals.

He urged members of the public to remain calm and go about their legitimate business without fear, saying the operation targets specific locations and is meant to bring about peace in all communities of the three states to enable farmers go to their farms and return in peace.

He noted that the outcome of the operation, which is still ongoing, would be made known by the military high command at the appropriate time.

Residents of Makurdi town woke up yesterday morning with military helicopters hovering around the town and driving them into panic.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.