Namibia: Mannetti Unveils Football Magazine

10 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Former Brave Warriors midfielder and coach Ricardo Mannetti on Friday unveiled his long-awaited football magazine, 'A decade of football - greatest achievements'.

The magazine provides insight on some of the greatest accomplishments in the local football scene from 2010 to 2020.

The well-attended event saw several football players, coaches and former football administrators in attendance to show their support to the former gaffer.

Speaking at the event, Mannetti said several outstanding events and achievements happened in the past 10 years, which he described as exceptional, including the Warriors winning their first-ever Cosafa Cup in 2015 after beating Mozambique in the final.

"I will explain to you what sparked the idea to come up with a magazine. Now, there is the class of 98 and the 2008 squad - we wanted to zoom in and look at some of those exceptional moments in football. The second reason was something stood out with the past generation from 2010 to 2020 - there was just something special about them," he said.

The former national team and Santos FC player also said it was not an easy task to get the magazine done, given the fact that statistics in the country was very difficult to obtain. "Firstly, I want to thank everyone who accepted the invitation to come and share their special moments with me and my team. This was not an easy thing to do. We were nine people working on the book and it wasn't easy because I needed people with time and people with the same understanding and commitment when it comes to this specific project."

