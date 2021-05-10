Namibia: Kenya Airways Connects to Windhoek Through Interline Agreement With Airlink

10 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Kenya Airways PLC and Airlink (PTY) have signed an interline agreement that will extend the airlines' reach in the southern African region via Johannesburg and Cape Town. The new agreement will offer customers seamless travel to over 40 cities across Africa.

Kenya Airways continues to diversify its services and operations in response to their customers' needs. Under this latest agreement, Kenya Airways' customers flying to South Africa will be able to connect with Airlink-operated flights to Windhoek, Durban, Gaborone, Maseru, Pemba, Maputo and Port Elizabeth, amongst others. It will also enable Airlink passengers to book a through ticket to Nairobi, and enjoy connections to the rest of Kenya Airways' destinations within Africa, including Entebbe, Kigali, Dar es Salaam, Bujumbura, Kinshasa and more.

The agreement presents new growth opportunities for both airlines, and will strengthen aviation ties between Kenya and southern Africa.

This partnership also plays a significant role economically, improving trade exchanges and spurring tourism across the continent.

"As global economies continue to reel from the effects of the pandemic, such strategic partnerships are critical.

"These new routes will positively impact the flow of trade and tourism across the region by offering our customers convenient travel around the continent," said Julius Thairu, KQ's acting chief commercial officer.

