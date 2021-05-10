Namibia: Ma/Gaisa Star Search Ends On High Note... As Marvtown Wins

10 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Mervin 'Marvtown' Claassen is the 'Ma/Gaisa star.

Marvtown was crowned the winner on Friday night in Windhoek after singing his way to the top in a tightly-contested virtual search competition, which saw 180 applications.

He walked away with N$10 000 and a recording deal worth N$100 000, including marketing, distributing, promotion, publishing for a whole year and legal coverage, sponsored by K L !Naruses & Associates.

Asked how he felt about winning, he said: "I feel honoured to represent the Ma/Gaisa genre. Being named the Ma/Gaisa Star is a dream come true and I will continue to work hard to make sure the genre is heard across the borders".

The 34-year-old community activist and psychology student from Windhoek auditioned five months ago, and has since captured the hearts of fans - and ultimately, the judges.

Devine Tobs was named public choice winner and also walked away with a full album-recording contract.

The competition was initiated by award-winning producer and owner of Welwitschia Music Production (WMP) Steven !Naruseb, aimed at finding the most outstanding unsigned Ma/Gaisa solo music talents.

"It was a tough but exciting journey. The contestants were so impressive and have proven to be able to deliver. I am so proud of them," said organiser of the competition and local musician Stella !Naruses.

!Naruses thanked the National Arts Council of Namibia, who availed a grant of N$30 000 to WMP as part of the Covid-19 artist relief fund.

With season one wrapped up, the hunt for the season two winner will start in January next year.

