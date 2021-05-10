Nigeria: Fresh Crisis in Lagos PDP Over LG Polls

10 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

A fresh crisis is brewing in the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the release of guidelines for the conduct of the forthcoming local government elections by the state Chairman, Engr Deji Doherty.

Engr Doherty who has been in a running battle with most of his colleagues in the State Working Committee (SWC), leading to his suspension recently, released the guidelines on Friday.

It would be recalled that the State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had released the timetable for the elections scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Amid the lingering internal strife in the state PDP, the chairman released the guidelines which, it was learnt, did not go down well with most of the executive members who said they were not carried along.

A member of the state executive said the timetable was unilaterally planned and released by the chairman without the input of other executive members.

It was further learnt that the other factions of the party opposed to Doherty may counter the embattled chairman this week over the release of the guidelines.

The executive member who spoke on condition of anonymity said the position of the aggrieved members would be made public during the week, insisting that key members of the executive were sidelined.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.