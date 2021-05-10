Namibia: Poverty Eradication Ministry Equips Oshana SMEs

More than 25 people from the Oshana region have received equipment and materials from the ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare.

The equipment was handed over by deputy minister Bernadette Jagger.

Jagger said her ministry has the mandate to ensure gender equality, poverty eradication and the socio-economic development of targeted groups.

The income-generating activities' support programme empowers women and men economically with materials and equipment to establish or expand their micro businesses.

The deputy minister said the programme increases men and women's economic opportunities by ensuring their equitable access to financial resources and services with a funding ratio of support for 70% of women and 30% of men. "The ministry strives to improve the quality of life for all Namibians by encouraging women and men from poor communities to embark on

income-generating activities to improve livelihoods, and to promote self-employment initiatives," she added.

The value of the materials and equipment handed over total N$105 000, only for the Oshana region.

"I am pleading with all beneficiaries to use these materials and equipment optimally to improve incomes and create employment," she advised.

She then urged those whose applications were not successful in the last financial year to come up with innovative business ideas,

and reapply until they get supported.

"Let's pull together. Let's unite in the name of Namibia, and live up to the dreams and aspirations of our forebears," she said.

Ongwediva mayor Taarah Shalyefa applauded the government for continuing to empower communities in the fight against poverty.