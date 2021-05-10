Namibia: Poverty Eradication Ministry Equips Oshana SMEs

10 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

More than 25 people from the Oshana region have received equipment and materials from the ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare.

The equipment was handed over by deputy minister Bernadette Jagger.

Jagger said her ministry has the mandate to ensure gender equality, poverty eradication and the socio-economic development of targeted groups.

The income-generating activities' support programme empowers women and men economically with materials and equipment to establish or expand their micro businesses.

The deputy minister said the programme increases men and women's economic opportunities by ensuring their equitable access to financial resources and services with a funding ratio of support for 70% of women and 30% of men. "The ministry strives to improve the quality of life for all Namibians by encouraging women and men from poor communities to embark on

income-generating activities to improve livelihoods, and to promote self-employment initiatives," she added.

The value of the materials and equipment handed over total N$105 000, only for the Oshana region.

"I am pleading with all beneficiaries to use these materials and equipment optimally to improve incomes and create employment," she advised.

She then urged those whose applications were not successful in the last financial year to come up with innovative business ideas,

and reapply until they get supported.

"Let's pull together. Let's unite in the name of Namibia, and live up to the dreams and aspirations of our forebears," she said.

Ongwediva mayor Taarah Shalyefa applauded the government for continuing to empower communities in the fight against poverty.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.