Namibia: Gipf Makes Socio-Economic Impact Through Health Sector Investments

Inaugurated on 23 May 2017 by former President Hifikepunye Pohamba, the Ongwediva Medipark private hospital has since become the epitome of health care in Ongwediva and surrounding areas. With the Government Institutions Pension Fund's (GIPF) investment of N$31.6 million, including the Fund Manager TEMO Capital (Pty) Limited's investment, Medipark has since performed ground-breaking medical procedures.

Medipark is the first hospital in northern Namibia to have performed a successful Kidney transplant and has to date performed approximately ten operations.

On 29 March 2021, the first kidney recipient Bernard Maswahu, celebrated the fifth anniversary since his pioneering medical procedure. Maswahu, who is a GIPF member, was employed at the ministry of agriculture in Oshakati and got diagnosed with the illness, approximately four years before he was due to go on normal retirement.

"Our members are our core business, and it gives me great pleasure to know that our efforts towards investing in creating socio-economic impact is not only profitable but enhances the standard of living for our members," said David Nuyoma, CEO and principal officer of GIPF.

"GIPF appeals to all its members and the public to watch the investment project profile video, which highlights the impact of Medipark and testimonies on broadcast media and all its social media platforms between 10 May 2021 to 21 May 2021," Nuyoma concluded.

Medipark to date employs approximately 402 individuals directly, including resident doctors with private practices on the hospital premises, who specialise in various fields. These include anaesthesia, cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, dentistry, dermatology, general surgery, kidney transplant, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynaecology as well as plastic surgery - to name a few.