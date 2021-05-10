Namibia: Gipf Makes Socio-Economic Impact Through Health Sector Investments

10 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Inaugurated on 23 May 2017 by former President Hifikepunye Pohamba, the Ongwediva Medipark private hospital has since become the epitome of health care in Ongwediva and surrounding areas. With the Government Institutions Pension Fund's (GIPF) investment of N$31.6 million, including the Fund Manager TEMO Capital (Pty) Limited's investment, Medipark has since performed ground-breaking medical procedures.

Medipark is the first hospital in northern Namibia to have performed a successful Kidney transplant and has to date performed approximately ten operations.

On 29 March 2021, the first kidney recipient Bernard Maswahu, celebrated the fifth anniversary since his pioneering medical procedure. Maswahu, who is a GIPF member, was employed at the ministry of agriculture in Oshakati and got diagnosed with the illness, approximately four years before he was due to go on normal retirement.

"Our members are our core business, and it gives me great pleasure to know that our efforts towards investing in creating socio-economic impact is not only profitable but enhances the standard of living for our members," said David Nuyoma, CEO and principal officer of GIPF.

"GIPF appeals to all its members and the public to watch the investment project profile video, which highlights the impact of Medipark and testimonies on broadcast media and all its social media platforms between 10 May 2021 to 21 May 2021," Nuyoma concluded.

Medipark to date employs approximately 402 individuals directly, including resident doctors with private practices on the hospital premises, who specialise in various fields. These include anaesthesia, cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, dentistry, dermatology, general surgery, kidney transplant, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynaecology as well as plastic surgery - to name a few.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.