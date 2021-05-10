Namibia: Otamanzi Man Stabbed to Death With a Kitchen Knife

10 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

A 37-year-old man died after being stabbed with a kitchen knife by his friend at Ngwananguno location in Oniikolondo village of the Otamanzi constituency.

The police in the Omusati region confirmed that the incident happened on Thursday afternoon around 18h15.

Commissioner Titus Shikongo said the deceased was drunk because of the whisky that the suspect bought him. He said it's further claimed that an argument erupted, prompting the deceased to beat the suspect with the side of a panga twice on the chin.

Shikongo said the suspect retaliated by allegedly drawing a kitchen knife from his waist, and stabbing the deceased three times on the right lower rib and twice on the right arm.

The deceased, identified as Timoteus Lilongeni Iitula from Oniikolondo village in the Omusati region, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.

Shikongo said the body has been transported to the Okahao police mortuary for a post-mortem.

The suspect is a 34-year-old Namibian from Oniikolondo village and has been arrested, but not yet charged. Police investigations continue.

