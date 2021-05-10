Namibia: NWR Receives N$20 000 Fish Donation From Tunacor

Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited Hospitality Institute (NWR Hi) recently received a donation of 122 cartons of fish, valued at N$20 000, from Tunacor. The donation from Tunacor is aimed at supporting the newly established NWR Hospitality Institute students in their culinary arts experiential learning training.

Receiving the donation in Swakopmund, Upahee Kasete, NWR Swakopmund senior sales consultant, said "We are very grateful to have a reputable organisation, such as Tunacor, being our first industry sponsor partner in the area of fish culinary arts specialisation. Tunacor should be assured that this donation will enrichen our students in getting first-hand practical Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET)".

Simon Williams, NWR TVET Apprenticeship, Hospitality & Tourism trainer and the entire NWR Hi team were extremely excited and grateful at this latest development.

Since the inception of the institute, NWR Hi has looked at partnering with the industry to find ways for collaboration.

"Thus, this donation from Tunacor speaks to this sort of partnership that we have been looking for. Through this donation, our students will derive maximum value from their practical lessons. Therefore, we would like to call on other organisations to emulate Tunacor's example by partnering with NWR Hi".