Namibia: Endola-Eembo District Road Construction to Commence

10 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Deputy minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi officiated at the ground-breaking for the construction of the Endola-Eembo district road in Ohangwena region on Thursday.

District road 4113 starts from main road 120 at Endola settlement, extending in the northern direction to the intersection with the Outapi-Omafo district road and ends at Eembo settlement.

At the official groundbreaking ceremony, Nekundi said the ministry is committed to ensuring progressive transformation reaches into rural communities to guarantee they benefit from development.

He stressed the ministry adheres to the principle of enhancing rehabilitation and development of all sectors, as well as maintenance of transport infrastructure as the priority, which could help the country reduce poverty.

This road is co-funded by the Federal Republic of Germany through a German state-owned development bank and Namibia. The total cost of the project is N$73 million and the construction period is 18 months. This new district road is 20 kilometres long and will be constructed to gravel standards.

"The construction of this gravel road will be done through labour-based methods - and as a result, approximately 100 jobs will be created. This is indeed commendable, as our rural areas are characterised by high levels of poverty, and limited economic and employment opportunities," He added.

Nekundi said this project will contribute significantly to the development of the Ohangwena region. "Various environmental and social benefits are expected from this project. For example, public transport is expected to increase for the benefits of the majority of people who don't own vehicles," He added.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by the community members, traditional leaders and the regional councillors.

The governor of Ohangwena, Walde Ndevashiya, applauded the German government for funding this project.

Ndevashiya says the Roads Authority should continue to take development to all corners of Namibia.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.