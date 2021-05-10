Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Under New Prevention Measures

10 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola is under prevention measures, as of Monday, 10, as part of the Executive actions to prevent and halt Covid-19 pandemic.

The government announced new measures, coming into force until 8 June, under the Presidential Decree on the Situation of Public Calamity.

The minister of State and Head of the Civil Affairs Office to the President, Adão de Almeida, who announced the new actions, said the workforce is being reduced from 75 percent to 50 percent in public and private services in Luanda.

But other institutions will keep the workforce at 100 percent, according to the shifts created.

They include education, health, defence and public order forces, media, energy and water, ports and airports, bank branches and solid waste collection services.

Restrictions also include the closure of restaurants and other facilities in Luanda on weekends.

Still in Luanda province, the list include ban on leaving and entering Luanda without authorisation, with the exception of citizens on duty, duly accredited, merchants with goods and services, transporting patients or transferring corpses.

In order to prevent the import of the new variants of the disease, the Government also determined a ban on the entry of non-resident foreign citizens coming from or passing through Brazil and India.

Cinemas in Luanda will also remain closed during this period running until June 8.

Adão de Almeida said that the new measures are intended to halt the increase in positive cases in Angola, at a time the country reports the second variant of the disease.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

