Chad: Political Situation in Chad - Envoy Solicits Paul Biya'sorientation

The Head of State on Friday, 7thMay, grantedaudience to Abdelkerim Idriss Deby Itno, Deputy Director of Civil Cabinet at the Chadian Presidency.

It was in an unusual diplomatic atmosphere that the Head of State, President Paul Biya received in audience a high profile delegationof the Chadian Transitional Military Council, headed by Abdelkerim Idriss Deby Itno, Deputy Director of Civil Cabinet at the Chadian Presidency.The one-hour thirty minute-audience took place in the later part of the afternoon. Asone would have expected, thedelegation came to brief President Biya who doubles asthe Chairman of the Conference of Heads of State of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central AfricanStates (CEMAC) on the tragicpolitical incident that led tothe killing of Field Marshal Idriss Deby Itno at the war front on 20th April in the northern part of the country."

Our discussion reinforces the feeling we have on the fraternity and cooperation between our two countries", Abdelkerim Idriss Deby Itno told reporters at the end of the audience while at the same time recalling the political situation in their country afterthe tragic end of President Idriss Deby Itno. According to the special envoy of the President of the Transitional Military Council, Lt General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno their visit to the Unity Palace fell within the framework of atour of countries of the subregion to which Chad belongsin order to relate what happened and at the same time explain the process that has been initiated to achieve a "peaceful and calm transitionthat will end with a transparent election." The Special envoy equally handed a sealed message from the Presidentof the Transitional Council tothe Head of State.

The Friday audience wasabove all occasion for the delegation to solicit the orientation and accompaniment of President Biya in their bid to return as fast as possible to "civil constitutional order." All that it takes to welcome a diplomatic envoy was put inplace as the three-man delegation was welcome on arrival by the Chief of State Protocol,Simon Pierre Bikele and the Director of Civil Cabinet, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo.