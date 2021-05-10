Cameroon: SDF - Party Evaluates Activities

This was during aNational ExecutiveCommittee (NEC)meeting chaired by theNational Chairman ofthe party, John Fru Ndion May 8, 2021 in Yaounde.

Members of the National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) party have met and evaluated the activities of the party in recent times and charted a way forward to improve theprogress of the party. The May 8,2021 meeting was chaired by its National Chairman, John Fru Ndi at the party's headquarters at Olezoa in Yaounde.

Explaining the objective for the organisation of the meeting to the press, the National Communication Secretary, Denis Nkemlemo said three major things which included the life of the party, the nation and the international scene were discussed during the get-together. Despite several challenges encountered by the party, he noted that officials still continue to work at contributing to improving democracy and multiparty politics in Cameroon through propositions and constructive criticism on a vast area of subjects.

On the activities of the party, he noted that various reports from Commissions were examined. "The meeting is an ordinary meeting like anyother NEC meetings that we usually hold three or four times a year. And when we meet, we examine the lifeof the party, the life of the nationand the international community. Specifically speaking about the party, the agenda had to take care of there ports of the Reconciliation Commission, the presentation of a comprehensive report of the presidentialelection and the last twin elections organised in the Cameroon, and also disciplinary files like in the Littoral,South West, Centre and North West Regions," he explained. With regardsto the disciplinary files in the Littoral Region particularly the rife between Joshua Osih and Jean-Michel Nintcheu, the legal department of the partywas asked to examine the regularityof the application of Article 8.2 by the Douala Regional Bureau.

As concerns the life of the country, the National Communication Secretary said they discussed the management of the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccination strategy by government, an aspect which he noted has raisedso much controversy. "The SDF will come out with a position on the vaccination and the management of Co-vid-19," Denis Nkemlemo stated. With regards to the international scene, the party examined conflicts and their management at various levels, brainstorming on how the SDF through partners can contribute to peace.