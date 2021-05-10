Zimbabwe: Adhere to Ethics - Journalists Told

10 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Journalists across the media industry have been challenged to be professional in their duties as they play their pivotal role of informing the nation.

Addressing members of the media during the belated World Press Freedom Day provincial commemorations in Chinhoyi over the weekend, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza deplored the deteriorating standards in journalism.

"This is a noble profession that we all belong to but, when we are now deviating from the tenets of this profession and want to be activists, we should leave the profession and let others continue with the profession," he said.

Deputy Minister Paradza who re-lived his experiences as a journalist during his days at the now defunct Tribune, said he had the chance to interview the then President Robert Mugabe five times.

"During my time as a journalist, I interviewed former President Mugabe five times on a one-on-one basis. If I was focusing only on negative stories about him, would I have gotten those chances?"

He called on journalists to be always objective.

Government, through the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, he said, had issued six television licences.

Three of these have so far paid up their licence fees while the others have been given an extension of up to the end of June to do so.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.