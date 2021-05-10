Zimbabwe: One Dies in Mine Shaft Collapse

10 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

A 37-YEAR-OLD artisanal miner from Mhangura was killed when a shaft he was working in together with his brother gave in and collapsed and buried him alive.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the accident which occurred at Silver Hills Mine, some 20km east of the now defunct copper mining settlement of Mhangura at around 4pm.

She said Godfrey Shumba of Damba Village, Mhangura was extracting gold ore from a disused shaft with his brother Amos Shumba (21) before a bolder fell from the roof of the shaft and hit him on the head.

His brother tried to rescue him but failed as tonnes of earth fell, burying him alive.

Amos managed to escape and looked for help.

Godfrey's remains were retrieved yesterday following rescue efforts from villagers, fellow artisanal miners and a local mine AfroLiga that provided machinery.

His body was taken to Makonde Christian Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Inspector Chitove urged artisanal miners to desist from using disused mine shafts that have become death traps.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

