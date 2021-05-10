Zimbabwe: Mighty Warriors Skipper Eye Nations Cup Draw, As Team Survives Chop

Mighty Warriors skipper Emmaculate Msipa's Spanish club, CF Joventut Almasorra, continued with their good run after managing a draw on Sunday evening.

Almassora drew 2- 2 with Cordoba.

They are in fifth place in the nine-team league of the relegation round. Almasorra have accumulated 24 points from 23 games.

The team is left with one match which is scheduled for May 30.

Msipa is keen on the outcome of today's draw of the the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations which will be conducted in Cairo, Egypt, today.

Zimbabwe go into hat together with other 44 nations to determine how teams will square up in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The women's Nations Cup finals will be staged in Morocco next year.

Msipa has already indicated that she will be available for the qualifiers which are expected to begin in a month's time or two.

She will have a tall order leading the team which has been inactive since they featured at the COSAFA games last year in October.

Local women's league only got the green light to resume last month and clubs have begun training ahead of the league restart.

The Mighty Warriors fortunes have waned and coach Sithetheliwe "Kwinji 15" Sibanda and her troops will be seeking to redeem themselves when the qualifiers get underway.