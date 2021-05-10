Zimbabwe Suffer Another Innings Defeat

ZIMBABWE completed a disappointing outing in the Test cricket series against Pakistan when they crumbled to another innings defeat at Harare Sports Club this morning.

The visitors claimed the series 2-0 following the innings and 147 runs victory. They had won the first match by an innings and 116 runs.

Zimbabwe's batting failures were brought to the fore again as they struggled against the quality of the Pakistan bowlers.

The visitors batted first and declared on 510/8, thanks to Abid Ali's unbeaten double century (215) and another ton from Azhar Ali (126). Tail-ender Nauman Ali missed his debut century with his highest Test score of 97 runs.

The hosts were bowled out for 132 and 231 runs. Wicket-keeper batsman Regis Chakabva provided the only resistance for the Zimbabwean batting line up.

Chakabva top-scored in both innings with 33 runs and 80 runs. Brendan Taylor scored 49 runs in the second innings but did not last long enough after facing only 31 balls.

The Pakistanis were always superior. After reducing Zimbabwe to 220/9 in the follow-on, they needed one wicket to seal the series. It was a matter of time before the game ended and they made light work in the morning of the fourth day to wrap up the two-match Test series.

It took five overs before Shaheen Afridi claimed the last wicket of Luke Jongwe (37).

Afridi was the third Pakistan bowler to claim a five-for in the match with his bowling figures of 5-52. This was the first time they had three players with five-wicket hauls in a Test match.

Afridi joined Nauman Ali, who had finished the third day on 5-86. Hasan Ali was the first to claim a fiver with his 5-27 when Zimbabwe folded in almost similar fashion the first innings.

Abid Ali was voted Player of the Match for his double century while the Player of the Series went to Hasan Ali for his twin five-wicket hauls in the first and second Tests.