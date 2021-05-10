Zimbabwe: R11 SA Gold Smuggling Saga - Zim Man Gets R100k Bail

Pixabay
...
10 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

A 33-year-old Zimbabwean man who was yesterday arrested while smuggling gold worth R11 million into South Africa has been granted R100 000 bail by a Kempton Park Regional Court, in Gauteng province.

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire is facing charges of contravening the Customs Act 91 of 1964 and Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005 respectively.

Masinire was arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on Saturday afternoon soon after landing at OR Tambo International Airport.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Kwalase said Masinire was remanded to July 1 for trial.

"The alleged gold smuggler, a Zimbabwean Tishinga Nyasha Masinire was granted bail of R100 000 with stringent conditions (not to leave South Africa and to report at nearest SAPS police stations three times per week) and the matter was remanded to the 1st July 2021 for further investigations," he said.

Lt Col Nkwalase said upon arrival at the airport, Masinire was requested to scan his luggage at the international arrivals Customs section of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

He said 23 pieces of gold were allegedly found on his luggage and it was established that he had not declared his goods and neither did he have a permit to transport the mineral.

"The Hawks were called to effect the arrest and further investigate. The preliminary investigation by the Hawks revealed that the suspect travelled from Harare to Johannesburg, South Africa," said Lt Col Nkwalase.

He said the gold contraband had since been seized.

Read the original article on The Herald.

More on This
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Zimbabwe's First Lady Implicated in Gold Smuggling Racket
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.