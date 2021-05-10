Nigeria: Para-Athletics Team Charged to Be Worthy Ambassadors

10 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has charged the Nigerian Para-athletics team to Nowil, Switzerland to be worthy ambassadors of the country as they seek to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The Minister gave the charge on Sunday when he bade farewell to the team for the Qualifiers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He said, "Nigeria is solidly behind your bid for qualification for the Para- Athletics event in Notwil, Switzerland."

In addition, he commended the special athletes as he said "There is no doubt about your abilities which you have always proved over the years.

"You must be worthy ambassadors of our dear country by conducting yourselves very well to attain the best standards for Qualifiers.

"Don't be distracted. Nigerians are solidly behind you. You have always made us proud and we are confident that you will not disappoint this time by reaching the qualification threshold.

"We have done our bit, now the ball is in your court to ensure that Nigeria's flag flies high."

10 Athletes will be seeking to qualify in the para-athletics event taking place from 11th -17th May 2021 at Notwil in Switzerland.

