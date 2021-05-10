Nigeria: Minister Urges FCT FRSC Boss to Enforce Traffic Rules

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has charged the incoming FCT Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Samuel Ogar Ochi, to ensure the enforcement of all traffic regulations on FCT roads.

He also urged the FRSC to embark on enlightenment and advocacy in the discharge of his duties.

The minister who gave the charge when he received the new sector commander in his office, said: "In the discharge of your duties, your keyword should be enforcement, enforcement, enforcement.

"After this, you can go to the second one which is enlightenment and advocacy because so many people on the streets are driving vehicles without knowledge of traffic regulations."

Malam Bello also urged Mr Ochi who had previously functioned as the Head of Operations of the FRSC in the FCT to pay adequate attention to and meet the traffic challenges along Airport Road.

Bello also said apart from the Airport Road, he should also focus on the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, "starting all the way from the interchange junction, right through to the Apo interchange, as well as the Aminu Kano Crescent in Wuse II. These are some of the areas in the city where you have the greatest concentration of traffic and also the greatest challenges."

Malam Bello also urged Mr Ochi to ensure the commitment of the men and women to their jobs, while pledging the continuous support of the FCT Administration to the FRSC in the discharge of its responsibilities in the FCT.

Mr Ochi, while responding, pledged to work hard to meet the challenges of ensuring road safety in the FCT, adding that he was already familiar with the demands of his assignment.

Speaking earlier, the outgoing Sector Commander, Mr Ayuba Gora Wobin, expressed appreciation to the FCT Minister for all the support he enjoyed from his administration as the sector commander.