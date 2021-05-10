Nigeria: Covid-19 - Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals Get N84 Billion From CBN

10 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu, Christiana T. Alabi

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said the bank has disbursed N83.9 billion to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare practitioners nationwide to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emefiele disclosed this at the premiere of 'Unmasked', a documentary on Nigeria's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos at the weekend.

He said: "Building a robust healthcare infrastructure was also vital from a security perspective, as some nations had imposed restrictions on the exports of vital medical drugs as well as the use of drug patents that could aid in containing the spread of the pandemic.

"In this regard, we disbursed over N83.9 billion in loans to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare practitioners, which is supporting 26 pharmaceutical and 56 medical projects across the country. "

He disclosed that the apex bank was able to mobilise key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy through the CACOVID alliance, which led to the provision of over N25bn in relief materials to affected households, and the set-up of 39 isolation centres across the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu after watching the documentary said that the structure of Nigeria governance system is what must be looked into and changed positively.

The documentary film was produced and directed by Femi Odugbemi and co-produced and presented by Kadaria Ahmed with support from MacArthur Foundation, CBN and PLAC.

The Director of Mac-Arthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shetimma who joined the event virtually in his opening remark said, "COVID-19 has taught us that we must make it possible for all citizens including rich and poor to have access to basic health care services."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Health Dept Detects Indian, UK Covid-19 Variants in South Africa
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.