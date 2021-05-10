Nigeria: Covid-19 - Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals Get N84 Billion From CBN

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said the bank has disbursed N83.9 billion to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare practitioners nationwide to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emefiele disclosed this at the premiere of 'Unmasked', a documentary on Nigeria's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos at the weekend.

He said: "Building a robust healthcare infrastructure was also vital from a security perspective, as some nations had imposed restrictions on the exports of vital medical drugs as well as the use of drug patents that could aid in containing the spread of the pandemic.

"In this regard, we disbursed over N83.9 billion in loans to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare practitioners, which is supporting 26 pharmaceutical and 56 medical projects across the country. "

He disclosed that the apex bank was able to mobilise key stakeholders in the Nigerian economy through the CACOVID alliance, which led to the provision of over N25bn in relief materials to affected households, and the set-up of 39 isolation centres across the country.

Governor Sanwo-Olu after watching the documentary said that the structure of Nigeria governance system is what must be looked into and changed positively.

The documentary film was produced and directed by Femi Odugbemi and co-produced and presented by Kadaria Ahmed with support from MacArthur Foundation, CBN and PLAC.

The Director of Mac-Arthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shetimma who joined the event virtually in his opening remark said, "COVID-19 has taught us that we must make it possible for all citizens including rich and poor to have access to basic health care services."