Nigeria: Lagos Set to Launch Internet Infrastructure in 100 Public Schools

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state will soon roll out metropolitan fibre optics across public schools to aid learning through high-speed internet connectivity.

Sanwo-Olu who revealed this at the commissioning of blocks of classrooms in four schools further said the broadband internet infrastructure would be completed and commissioned before the end of May 2021, in 100 schools selected for the pilot scheme.

He reiterated his commitment towards revitalising the education sector by providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning across all schools within the state.