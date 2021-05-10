Nigeria: 'Inland Container Terminal Not Owned By Dangote'

10 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The management of International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), a terminal operator present in 33 ports, has said it is not owned or affiliated with the Dangote Group.

In a statement by the company issued by its Senior Vice President, Hans-Ole Madsen, on Sunday, the company said ICTSI said it is not owned or in any way affiliated with the Dangote Group of companies.

It dismissed reports that the company owned by Dangote was allegedly involved in a shady deal that involved the suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman.

Reports had said in 2020, some coastline terminals, formerly operated by Integrated Logistics Services' (INTELs) in Onne ports complex, Rivers State, were confiscated and subsequently awarded to Dangote Group through a proxy company, ICTSI Nigeria Limited.

However, Madsen in the statement said: "We would like to clarify that International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) is a Philippine listed independent company engaged in the operation of 33 ports on six continents.

"ICTSI ranks as a top-10 port operator in the world. ICTSI is not owned or in any way affiliated with the Dangote Group of Companies."

ICTS was established in December 1987 in the Philippines and it is today a leading operator in its field. According to a profile of the company on its website, after strengthening its flagship operations at the Manila International Container Terminal in the Philippines, ICTSI launched an international and domestic expansion programme. It is said to operate 33 terminals in about 19 countries and employing more than 7,000 people.

