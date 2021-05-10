Zimbabwe: Cheetahs Finish Fifth

ZIMBABWE Cheetahs finished fifth after the opening rounds of the Rugby Africa Solidarity Sevens Camp in South Africa at the weekend.

The team is part of several teams that are taking part in the week long camp which is used a a preparation for the upcoming Olympic qualifiers set for Monaco.

South Africa One defeated Kenya 31-7 in the final ranking match of the Sevens Solidarity Camp at Stellenbosch to take first place while Uganda lost third place to SAS Two 26-7 while the Cheetahs amended the fifth place after a win of SAS 7s 24-7.

Cheetahs kicked off their match against Uganda where they faced a 22-21 defeat before they faced South Africa 2 who beat them 24-7 as well.

They went on to face South Africa sevens where they recorded a 24-19 win in the playoffs.

Results

Round Four

Uganda 22, Zimbabwe 12; Kenya 26, Stellenbosch Academy of Sports 7s 0.

Round Five

Kenya 24, Uganda 7; South Africa One 43, Stellenbosch Academy of Sports 7s 0.

Play offs

Zimbabwe 24, SAS 7s 19; SA Two 26, Uganda 7; SA One 31, Kenya 7.