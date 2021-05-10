Zimbabwe: Raz Focusing On Junior Development

Rowing Association of Zimbabwe have expressed satisfaction with the progress being made by their junior athletes as they returned to competition after a long break.

Twelve athletes from the RAZ junior squad - 10 girls and two boys - recently took part in the South African National Rowing Championships held at Roodeplaat Dam, outside Pretoria.

The team entered nine events and managed to pick two gold and two bronze medals while most of the members made at least one A Final.

Doné Erasmus and Stacey Dunstan stormed down the 2000m Olympic distance rowing course at Roodeplaat in the Junior Women's Under-18 double scull A Final event to win the first gold medal of the Championships for Zimbabwe.

Dunstan went on to claim a bronze medal in the Junior Women's Under-18 single scull event with Erasmus coming in fourth place. Kayla Kalweit settled for fifth position.

The team picked another gold medal in the Junior Women's Under-18 quadruple scull A Final event.

In the Junior Men's Under-18 double scull A Final event, Emmanuel Nyamupingidza and Reagan Evans won a bronze medal.

RAZ president Andrew Lorimer said they are happy with the level of their athletes as they return to competition after a long break.

"This was the first opportunity that all of these athletes had to compete in rowing competition since March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down local and international sporting competition.

"The objective for the RAZ junior squad members was to compete in as many rowing events as possible in order to develop their skill and confidence at competing in large rowing regattas. And to enjoy the thrill of racing in a rowing regatta again after an absence of more than a year from rowing competition.

"RAZ was extremely grateful to the Rowing Association of South Africa for their kind invitation to send rowers from Zimbabwe to compete at the South African National Rowing Championships.

"All of the RAZ junior squad athletes thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to race in South Africa and they benefited considerably from the racing experience gained," said Lorimer.

Lorimer paid tribute to RAZ national junior coach Joey Swanepoel for the work she has done with the junior athletes and for successfully leading them on their tour, in South Africa.