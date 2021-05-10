Zimbabwe: Gweru Woman Stoned to Death

10 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

Police in Gweru are investigating a murder case in which a 52 year-old woman was found dead along a footpath near Gweru' Megawat complex.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the deceased woman, Gladys Frank's body was found by a passerby yesterday(Sunday) while lying in a pool of blood with her head crushed with huge stones.

"Police who attended the scene discovered that the head of the deceased had serious injuries indicating her attackers could have used huge stones and concrete blocks to crush the head," said Insp Mahoko adding that the police Investigations into the murder case were underway.

