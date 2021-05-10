Mozambique: Covid-19 - Two More Deaths and 46 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported two further deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 46 new cases.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victims were two Mozambican women aged 47 and 80, who both died in Maputo city. This brings the total death toll from Covid-19 in Mozambique to 823.

Since the start of the pandemic, 528,305 people have been tested for the coronavírus that causes Covid-19, 1,495 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 533 were from Maputo city, 224 from Maputo province, 179 from Gaza, 122 from Manica, 119 from Tete, 107 from Niassa, 85 from Sofala, 61 from Nampula, 29 from Inhambane, 22 from Cabo Delgado, and seven from Zambezia.

1,449 of the tests yielded negative results, and 46 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 70,212. All the new cases are Mozambican citizens. 26 are women or girls and 20 are men or boys. Four are children under 15 years of age, and one is over 65 years old. No age information was available in three cases.

19 of the new cases (41.3 per cent) were diagnosed in the Greater Maputo Metropolitan Area (Maputo and Matola cities and the adjacent districts of Boane and Marracuene). There were also nine positive cases in Niassa, seven in Sofala, six in Nampula, three in Zambezia and two in Gaza. No positive cases were reported from Cabo Delgado, Tete, Manica or Inhambane.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for this 24 hour period was 3.1 per cent. This compares with two per cent on Saturday, 2.3 per cent on Friday, 5.2 per cent on Thursday, and three per cent on Wednesday.

Over the same 24 hour period, three covid-19 patientS were discharged from hospital (two in Inhambane and one in Maputo), and three new cases were admitted (two in Maputo and one in Inhambane).

The number of people under care in the Covid-19 treatment centres on Sunday fell to 31 (down from 33 on Saturday). 23 of these patients (69.7 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also two in Nampula, two in Zambezia, two in Tete, one in Niassa and one in Inhambane. No patients were hospitalised in the other five provinces.

The Ministry also reported that a further 36 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (29 in Maputo province, and seven in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 67,785, or 96.5 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country rose slightly on Sunday to 1,600 (up from 1,592 on Saturday). The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo province, 764 (47.8 per cent of the total); Sofala, 304; Maputo city, 273; Zambezia, 121; Niassa, 31; Gaza, 28; Nampula, 27; Cabo Delgado, 18; Inhambane 13; Manica, 12; and Tete, nine.