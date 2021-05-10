Mozambique: Police to Set Up Anti-Kidnapping Brigade

10 May 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican police will set up an anti-kidnapping brigade, in line with a decision taken at the meeting of the police Coordinating Council held last week at the Police Science Academy (Acipol), on the outskirts of Maputo.

According to the daily paper "Noticias", the first unit of this brigade will be 200 strong, and will be trained at the Police Sergeants' School at Nhamatanda, in the central province of Sofala.

The police hope that, with the creation of this brigade, they will bring to a speedy end the wave of kidnappings of business people and their relatives in the main cities. The kidnappings began in late 2011 and, although there have been pauses, the kidnap gangs have never entirely stopped their activity.

The Coordinating Council also decided to hold a study, covering the 2018-2020 period, to find whether there is any relationship between the occurrence of kidnapping and the muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The police will also study the best way of involving retired police officers in public security in their places of residence. Taking into account the experience they acquired in the police force these retired officers could be placed inside the neighbourhood structures to control the movements of the residents.

