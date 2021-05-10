Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 59 New Cases

The Gambia has registered 59 new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases ever confirmed in the country since the confirmation of the first case in March 2020 to 5, 564.

No death was registered with the total since March last year still at 166.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 73 new cases bringing its total positive cases to 39, 237.

It also reported 3 deaths which brought its total death to 1,073.

