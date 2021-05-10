Gambia: No Official Instructions So Far Regarding Hajj, Says Ministry

10 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)

RIYADH -- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that it has not yet issued any official instructions with regard to the conduct of the annual pilgrimage of Hajj for this year.

Hisham Saeed, the spokesman of the ministry, told "Al-Arabiya.net" that Saudi Arabia is keen on enabling all Muslims around the world to perform the rituals of Hajj. However, the ministry puts the safety of the pilgrims first, he said. Only a limited number of domestic pilgrims were allowed to perform Hajj last year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdel Fattah Mashat had said earlier that both foreign and domestic pilgrims can perform Umrah in accordance with the health requirements and coronavirus preventive protocols. The procedures for performing Umrah can be completed through the applications of Eatmarna and Tawakkalna. He emphasized that the application of precautionary measures would be the top priority while allowing both domestic and foreign pilgrims to perform Umrah.

Mashat called on the faithful not to pay heed to any advertisements on social media claiming to issue permits for Umrah.

Source: Saudi Gazette report

Gambians should commend Jah Group for huge investment, youth employment: Saine

Covid-19: Gambia registers 59 new cases

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.